EarnX (EARNX) One Day Volume Tops $5,951.00

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 12% against the US dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $5,951.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

