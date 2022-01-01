e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $110.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00315835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,166 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,960 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.