Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of DT stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 215.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.