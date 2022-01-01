Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,773 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.