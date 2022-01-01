Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $924,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $796.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a one year low of $483.45 and a one year high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.