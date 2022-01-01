Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

