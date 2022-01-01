DoYourTip (DYT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,389.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $615,833.40 and $22,389.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00366300 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.42 or 0.01294534 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.