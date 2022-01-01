DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion and a PE ratio of -41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.50. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,413,989. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

