Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

