DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $208,058.46 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $208,058.46 and $1,428.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

