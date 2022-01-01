DMScript (DMST) Hits One Day Volume of $1,424.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. DMScript has a total market cap of $211,539.24 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

