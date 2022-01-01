Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 38,255 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.85 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

