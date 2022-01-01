Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day moving average of $267.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

