Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

