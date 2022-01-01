Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $109,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

