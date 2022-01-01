Distillate Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.