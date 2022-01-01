Distillate Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

