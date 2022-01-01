Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,646 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of KR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,484 shares of company stock worth $3,795,772. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

