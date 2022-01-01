Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,686 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $107.63 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

