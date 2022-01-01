disBalancer Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. disBalancer has a market cap of $4.27 million and $392,509.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,879,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,325,234 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

