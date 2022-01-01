Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.51) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.15) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,900 ($52.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.63).

LON DGE opened at GBX 4,036 ($54.25) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,857.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,631.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.67).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,098.67). Insiders acquired a total of 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

