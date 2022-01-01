DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.66% of DHI Group worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $309.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.27. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

