DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $67,458.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

