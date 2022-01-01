Deutsche Bank AG Sells 521,641 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Baidu worth $141,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.79 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

