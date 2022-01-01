Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.33% of Allegion worth $158,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.