Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Amphenol worth $131,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

