Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,725,216 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $137,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

