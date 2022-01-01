Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.13% of Mosaic worth $153,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

