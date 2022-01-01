Deutsche Bank AG Has $177.34 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 358.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $177,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

