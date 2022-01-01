Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 320,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,132,759 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $14,253,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

