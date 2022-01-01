Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 493 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

