Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 262 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $162.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

