Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $99,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.