Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $85,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $12.97 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.