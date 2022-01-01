Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $120,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.52 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.81 and its 200-day moving average is $342.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

