Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $299,221.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $11.90 or 0.00025288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $132.05 million and approximately $299,221.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.93 or 0.07890979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00315120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.00929522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.65 or 0.00524054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00259237 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,095,048 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.