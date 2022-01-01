DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $49,428.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

