Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.80. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 2,021,744 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.60.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

