DeltaChain Price Down 81.5% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00373313 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.72 or 0.01329069 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

