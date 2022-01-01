Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 11,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 384.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.