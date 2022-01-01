Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 11,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
