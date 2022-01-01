DeHive Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $487,480.06 and $130,777.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

