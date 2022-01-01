DeGate Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

