DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.38 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 38% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $489,132.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.51 or 0.07869269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.78 or 0.99788306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007918 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

