David B. Blundin Acquires 43,100 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 43,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $638,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.66 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 45.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 756.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in EverQuote by 131.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

