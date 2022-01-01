David Andrew Shaw Buys 100,000 Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) Director David Andrew Shaw purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,908,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,660.

David Andrew Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, David Andrew Shaw purchased 100,000 shares of Medallion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

Shares of CVE:MDL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,472. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

