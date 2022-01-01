DAOventures Price Hits $0.0669 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. DAOventures has a total market cap of $615,614.46 and approximately $670.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007413 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003651 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003577 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032379 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

