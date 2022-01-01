Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,716 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

MA stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

