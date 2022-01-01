Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 89.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $244.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

