Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,399.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,341.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,302.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.