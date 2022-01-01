Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

